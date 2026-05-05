Ex-McCarter & English Atty Pushes To Keep Alive Bias Suit

A former McCarter & English LLP attorney suing the firm for discrimination against veterans is trying to fight off several motions to dismiss his New Jersey federal suit, arguing the firm...
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