Pennsylvania Justice Quits 'Changed' Democratic Party

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht announced Monday that he's leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, citing concerns over what he views as growing antisemitism on the left of...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now