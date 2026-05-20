LA Judge Who Told Juror To 'Learn English' Gets Disciplined

A judicial ethics panel has admonished a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge over her comments to two prospective jurors that they should "learn English" and that they're "not doing anything in our...
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