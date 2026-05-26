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Justices Won't Review Mining Co.'s Federal Indemnity Bid

By Madeline Lyskawa · May 26, 2026, 9:34 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to tackle a uranium mining company's lawsuit seeking $15 million in legal costs from the federal government related to nuclear contamination liabilities....

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