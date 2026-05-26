In-House Legal Tech Budgets Could Double By 2028

Legal technology budgets will double by 2028, according to an estimate published by global research firm Gartner, as artificial intelligence platforms accelerate routine workflows and improve efficiency for corporate law departments....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now