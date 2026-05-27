Legal AI Founder On 'Alternative Vision' Behind Free Platform

In launching MikeOSS this month, former BigLaw associate Will Chen is offering an "alternative vision" for the legal technology market, one focused on increasing transparency in how tools work and expanding...
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