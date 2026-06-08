Reality TV Stars Say Balch & Bingham Botched Their Defense

Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025 after serving over two years in prison for financial crimes, filed suit against Balch...
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