Fla. Judge Sues Gov. To Force Appointment Of Replacement

A recently retired Florida judge sued Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, saying the governor is violating the state constitution by failing to appoint someone to fill the judge's vacated appellate seat....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now