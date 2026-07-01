Goldman Sachs Taps Interim GC After Ruemmler's Exit

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday appointed deputy general counsel Michael Bosworth as acting general counsel to replace Kathryn Ruemmler, the firm's former chief legal officer who recently announced she would step down...
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