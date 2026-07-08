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Charles Russell Speechlys Launches In US With Withers Hires

By Ashish Sareen · July 8, 2026, 4:56 PM BST

Charles Russell Speechlys LLP said Wednesday that it has hired a team of lawyers from Withers to establish a permanent presence in the U.S. for the first time, the next step...

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