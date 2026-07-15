Crowell & Moring Picks Google Atty For Practice Leadership

Crowell & Moring LLP said Wednesday that it has hired Google's former regulatory affairs counsel for global legislative oversight to lead its congressional investigations team, touting his combined government, law firm...
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