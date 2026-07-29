MoFo Hires Treasury Senior Counsel For Nat'l Security Group

Morrison Foerster LLP has hired a former U.S. Department of the Treasury senior counsel, who most recently worked in the agency's Office of the General Counsel International Affairs, the firm announced...
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