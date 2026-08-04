Ga. Judge From Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Leaving Bench

The Georgia state judge who presided over the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial in 2021 will soon step down after more than 14 years on the bench to return to private practice,...
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