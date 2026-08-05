Conn. Legislative Panel OKs Supreme, Appellate Court Picks

The Connecticut Legislature's Joint Committee on Judiciary voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve Gov. Ned Lamont's two nominees for the state's supreme and appellate courts, with members praising their backgrounds and...
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