New EU Rules Will Hit Asset Managers' Profits, Moody's Says

Law360, London (January 16, 2018, 4:42 PM GMT) -- The European Union's far-reaching overhaul of financial regulation will squeeze profits at investment firms by prompting investors to move to cheaper funds and intensifying competition, Moody's Investor Services said in a report, predicting a consolidation in the asset-management sector.



Strict disclosure requirements for costs and charges in the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II, that came into force on Jan. 3 will make it easier for investors, independent financial advisers and competitors to compare investment products, Monday's report said.



The ratings agency said MiFID II...

