Firms Want €290M Citibank Securities Claim In NY, Not UK

Law360, London (January 19, 2018, 4:53 PM GMT) -- A High Court judge has ordered Citibank to justify why a claim it filed over the status of €290 million ($355.6 million) of debt securities should be heard in the U.K., after several defendants challenged the choice and said New York would be a more appropriate venue.



Judge Richard Snowden on Wednesday gave Foxhill Capital Partners LLC and Foxhill Opportunity Fund LLP, two of the three firms being sued by the London branch of Citibank NA, until Jan. 22 to send Citibank and the third defendant,...

