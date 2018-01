Lawmakers Fault FCA Plan To Help Small Biz In Bank Disputes

Law360, London (January 23, 2018, 4:35 PM GMT) -- Better banking advocates in the U.K. Parliament have lambasted the Financial Conduct Authority's efforts to quell the uproar over the behavior of RBS' turnaround group for struggling companies, warning that a plan to expand access to the financial ombudsman fell short.



The proposal that the FCA put out Monday would let more small and medium-sized businesses take disputes to the Financial Ombudsman Service. But the All Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking, which includes lawmakers across the political spectrum from both houses of Parliament, quickly cautioned...

