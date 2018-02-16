By Brandon Lowrey |

To view the full article, register now.

Are Insurance Lawyers Ready For The ‘Year Of The Phish’?By Brandon LowreyFebruary 16, 2018 As rumors swirled that clinical trial-technology firm Medidata Solutions Inc. was on the verge of acquiring another company, an urgent email arrived in the inbox of an accounts-payable employee. It appeared to be from her boss, Medidata’s president. But if it truly were from him, this tale would not have been recounted in the cold prose of federal court filings. “In regards to an Acquisition that we are currently undergoing,...