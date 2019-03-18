We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

These Are The Nation's 27 Most Overworked District Courts

By Cara Bayles | March 18, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT

Last week, the Judicial Conference of the United States released new numbers on the federal district courts most in need of additional judges, and asked Congress to create 73 permanent judgeships....
