SFO Suffers Blow In Mimicking US-Style Corporate Deals

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 8:04 PM BST) -- Britain’s Serious Fraud Office suffered a major setback to its strategy of striking bargains with companies and prosecuting individuals allegedly involved in corporate wrongdoing after a London jury acquitted three individuals accused of bribery at a company that admitted liability in a deferred prosecution agreement. Three former executives of metals industry firm Sarclad were acquitted by a Southwark Crown Court jury Tuesday of taking part in a bribery plot, a setback for Lisa Osofsky, the head of the white-collar agency who has dangled the carrot of DPAs to companies that self-report suspected wrongdoing. The verdict comes after a number of recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS