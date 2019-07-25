EU Countries Eye Pension Plans’ Role In Transaction Tax

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT) -- A group of European Union countries seeking a financial transaction tax are due to meet Friday to iron out issues, such as how pension products will be treated, a German government spokeswoman confirmed to Law360 Thursday. The meeting comes a few months before participating countries are expected to reach agreement on the tax. In June, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told his colleagues it was highly likely that a deal on the financial transaction tax would come in the fall. Earlier Thursday, a European insurance association said in a letter to participating countries that pension products should not be included in...

