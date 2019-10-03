Ex-BigLaw Atty Reprimanded For Groping Women At Retreat

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to reprimand a former BigLaw attorney who pled guilty to harassment and disorderly conduct after making inappropriate comments and drunkenly groping female attorneys at a resort bar during a legal conference. The court on Wednesday accepted a recommendation from the state disciplinary counsel to impose a public reprimand on Timothy J. McMahon, a former managing partner in Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin's Harrisburg office. McMahon was previously asked to resign from Marshall Dennehey over the incident, according to the disciplinary counsel's recommendation. He pled guilty to the criminal charges in March and was sentenced...

