Law360's The Term: Gorsuch Surprises On Title VII

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- On this episode of The Term, the team breaks down the U.S. Supreme Court’s first full week in session for the 2019-2020 term, including some surprises during oral arguments about discrimination protections for LGBTQ workers. Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. This Week: S1, E2: Gorsuch Surprises On Title VII Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, we run down what came out of the justices'...

