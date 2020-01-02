Ohio Sales Tax On Tampons Ruled Not Discriminatory

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- Ohio’s sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products is constitutional because it doesn't discriminate against women and is imposed in accord with the state's interest in raising revenue, a state appeals court ruled Thursday. Ohio's new tax exemption for tampons and other feminine hygiene products will take effect this year, but a state appellate court has ruled out refunds of tax paid under the previous law. (AP) In a 2-1 decision, the court panel held that four individuals cannot seek refunds of sales tax paid on feminine hygiene products, such as tampons and menstrual pads, because state law did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS