Basel III Implementation Delayed 1 Year By Virus Turmoil

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, a global group of regulators that writes rules for banks worldwide, said that financial companies will not have to implement the so-called Basel III standards until Jan. 1, 2023. Banks were due to begin following the rules in January 2022.
The one-year delay, which was approved by the committee’s oversight group of central bank governors and heads of supervision, will allow banks to focus instead on keeping themselves afloat and pumping money into the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. The deferral will also lessen regulator’s supervisory burden during the uncertainty, the committee said.
"Today's measures will free up operational capacity for banks and supervisors as they respond to the economic impact of COVID-19,” Pablo Hernández de Cos, chairman of the Basel Committee and governor of the Bank of Spain, said.
The Basel Committee brought the measures in response to the financial crisis, which exposed shortcomings in the way it had managed threats to the market.
The voluntary framework is designed to boost the amount of capital that banks are required to hold by making them increase liquidity and reduce leverage. Lawmakers hope to improve the sector's ability to absorb shocks arising from financial and economic stress, improve risk management and governance at banks and increase transparency and disclosures.
The incoming rules include parts that deal with credit risk, operational risk and market risk — which are informally known as Basel IV. This part of the package, which the European Commission has been consulting on, will also be pushed back from 2022 to 2023.
And the so-called output floor, which aims to ensure that there is a standard approach to the way that banks calculate how much capital they must hold, will also be delayed by a year to Jan. 1, 2028.
"It is important that banks and supervisors are able to commit their full resources to respond to the impact of COVID-19,” François Villeroy de Galhau, chairman of the GHOS and governor of the Bank of France, said. “This includes providing critical services to the real economy and ensuring that the banking system remains financially and operationally resilient.”
--Editing by Alyssa Miller.
