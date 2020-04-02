'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Aims Another Blow At Kidney Drug Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Incarcerated “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli and his former company Retrophin Inc. are trying once again to convince a Pennsylvania federal judge to let them out of a suit alleging they tried to keep a generic competitor to their kidney drug Thiola out of the market. Retrophin accused Spring Pharmaceuticals of “being nothing more than a legal vehicle created to pursue this litigation” in the Wednesday filing seeking to escape the antitrust claims. In a separate motion to dismiss, former owner Shkreli co-signed that filing, asking the suit to be booted for “the reasons articulated by Retrophin.” “Spring, claiming to be a...

