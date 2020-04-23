Husch Blackwell Among Latest Firms To Make COVID-19 Cuts

U.K.-based Travers Smith LLP also announced adjustments to partner compensation, while Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP's U.K. branch and Dinsmore & Shohl LLP reportedly slashed compensation — and staff, in Dinsmore's case.
Starting on May 1, Husch Blackwell fixed-income partners will see a 10% pay cut, the firm said. Husch Blackwell also said that it had laid off and furloughed an unspecified number of attorneys and staff, transitioned some employees to early retirement and reduced salary and hours for others. The measures affected less than 10% of the firm, and many employees have been placed on furlough due to there being little work for them while the firm operates on a remote basis, according to a statement.
"This crisis is more prolonged and extensive than early estimates indicated, and while we made every effort to avoid these actions, they have become necessary," Husch Blackwell Chairman Greg Smith said in a statement.
The moves build on earlier pay cuts taken by senior leadership at the approximately 600-attorney firm. Last month, the firm's equity partners had cut their monthly draws by another 15% of base compensation, bringing up partner holdback to 35%. All of Husch Blackwell's managing directors and C-level executives also voluntarily took a 10% cut in salary.
Ohio-based Dinsmore has also reportedly laid off and furloughed "a small number" of both attorneys and staff in response to the economic downturn, as well as deferred a portion of partner distributions, according to a Thursday report from Above the Law.
Meanwhile, in the U.K., Travers Smith announced that it would be reducing monthly draws for all of its partners and that partner profit distributions would be deferred until the economic landscape becomes clearer.
The firm had furloughed some staff when it closed its offices, but has continued to pay them full salary, it said.
"We believe that the contingency measures we have taken are in the interests of all at the firm, as well as our stakeholders and wider society. They are designed to protect the financial stability of the firm and help us better withstand the impact of the current crisis," said David Patient, Travers Smith's managing partner, in a statement, adding that the "measures are interim and precautionary."
Also across the pond, Orrick has reportedly implemented a voluntary pay cut scheme for associates, according to a Thursday report by the U.K.-focused publication The Lawyer. Earlier this month, Orrick announced a graduated 1-15% salary reduction plan for U.S. employees.
The latest slate of pay cuts and furloughs follows a number of other firms implementing similar measures this week, including McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Clifford Chance LLP, Venable LLP and Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC.
--Editing by Alanna Weissman.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.