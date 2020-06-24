Okla. High Court Says Pot Legalization Initiative Can Proceed

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court has found a marijuana legalization ballot initiative is not preempted by the federal Controlled Substances Act and may proceed, in a split decision that rejected a petition challenging the proposed measure's legal sufficiency. Tuesday's per curiam opinion rejected Paul Tay's arguments that the proposal — known as State Question No. 807, Initiative Petition No. 423 — was unconstitutional on a variety of grounds, including that it was preempted by the Controlled Substances Act and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Three justices dissented with the majority and one justice did not participate. "Upon our review, we hold...

