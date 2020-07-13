Facing Eviction In The Time Of Coronavirus
By Annie Pancak and RJ Vogt | July 13, 2020
By the end of this week, courts in at least 39 states will be accepting eviction lawsuits — often heard remotely due to the pandemic — against tenants behind on their rent.
People of color, and especially Black women, have historically faced these suits at twice the rate of other renters; they are also twice as likely to report rent insecurity during the pandemic and three times as likely to face COVID-19 infections.
This summer, Law360 traveled to Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Newark, New Jersey, to document the impact different federal, state and local eviction prevention measures are having on three Black households.
These are the stories we found.
