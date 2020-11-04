Justices Keen On Religious Rights In Philly Foster Care Case

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 2:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared to be leaning toward ruling that Philadelphia's decision to cut ties with a Catholic foster care agency that refused to place kids with same-sex couples trampled the agency's religious rights, a move that could give religious businesses more leeway to challenge anti-discrimination obligations. The justices heard oral arguments by phone in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, which involves the question of whether the city flouted the First Amendment when it stopped working with Catholic Social Services, a religious foster care agency that refused to place children with same-sex couples. In one exchange with Neal...

