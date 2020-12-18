Health Care Group Of The Year: Bass Berry

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 2:08 PM EST) -- Bass Berry & Sims PLC advised WellCare Health Plans on its $17.3 billion merger with Centene Corp. and helped two health care provider companies beat a pair of False Claims Act suits, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Health Care Groups of the Year. The Nashville, Tennessee-based firm's health care practice focuses on health care mergers and acquisitions, regulatory matters and defending health care companies against high-stakes whistleblower litigation. The group's success over the past year can be attributed to its ability to serve clients in all legal facets of the health care industry, according to Angela...

