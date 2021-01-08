3 Firms Direct Domtar's $920M Diaper Unit Sale To PE Firm

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- Domtar Corp. said Friday that it intends to shed its Personal Care disposable briefs and diaper business unit after inking a $920 million deal with private equity firm American Industrial Partners, with help from Debevoise, Ropes & Gray and Baker Botts. The Debevoise & Plimpton LLP client said in the deal announcement it was offloading the business to American Industrials Partners LLC, which is working with Ropes & Gray LLP and Baker Botts, to focus on its paper and pulp business as it moves to enter the packaging production industry. The Fort Mill, South Carolina, enterprise added that the proceeds from...

