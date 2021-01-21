Sipco Loses Fed. Circ. Appeal In Emerson Electric Patent Row

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday shot down Sipco LLC's appeal of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated outdated claims in a Sipco patent covering remotely operated systems, two days after one judge called the case "a colossal waste" of time. In a short order, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB decision at issue in Emerson Electric Co.'s challenge to the patent. The panel did not give any reasoning behind its Thursday decision. On Tuesday, the court considered Sipco's argument that the PTAB wrongly refused to apply a certificate of correction that fixed the patent's priority date — the date the...

