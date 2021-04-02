Brand Battles: Nando's Takes Aim At Tyson Over Chicken TM

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, South African chicken restaurant chain Nando's is fighting to stop Tyson Foods Inc. from registering a trademark for "Nano" as it relates to poultry — plus two other cases you need to know. Calling Fowl Nando's Ltd. went to the board on March 30 to block Tyson's application to register "Nano" as a trademark for "poultry sold in foodservice institutions." Known for its peri-peri flame-grilled chicken, the restaurant chain said that Tyson's application looked and sounded too similar to its own registrations on its name, which cover...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS