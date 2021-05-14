SFO Probes Liberty Steel Owners Over Greensill Ties

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 10:39 AM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office is investigating the business empire of Indian steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta over its links with collapsed finance company Greensill Capital, the white-collar crime agency said on Friday. The Serious Fraud Office has said it is investigating GFG Alliance Group, which owns Liberty Steel, over suspected fraud and money laundering. (iStock) The SFO said in a statement that it is investigating the Gupta Family Group Alliance, which owns the international Liberty Steel Group, over "suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of the business." The probe will include the company's financing...

