Cuomo Nominates Singas, Cannataro For NY High Court

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has nominated Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and Citywide Administrative Judge of the Civil Court of the City of New York Anthony Cannataro to fill two vacancies on the New York State Court of Appeals, his office said Tuesday. The governor has also nominated judges to the Appellate Division and the New York State Court of Claims. The state Senate has 30 days to confirm the two Court of Appeals picks before the summer recess begins at the end of June. If confirmed, Singas will replace Judge Leslie E. Stein, who is retiring, and Justice Cannataro...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS