French Credit Biz Younited Raises $170M To Advance Tech

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- French financial technology company Younited Credit said Thursday it raised $170 million from an investor group including Goldman Sachs that will go toward bolstering Younited's credit and payment platform. Including the latest funds, Paris-headquartered Younited has raised $400 million to date, the announcement said. Younited is an E.U.-regulated credit institution with a presence in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Germany. It has originated more than €2.6 billion (about $3.1 billion) in loans since its 2021 founding, according to the announcement. The latest funds will go toward consolidating its European presence, bolstering its business-to-business offerings and developing new financial tools using data and...

