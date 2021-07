By Brandon Lowrey |

Plaintiffs attorney Thomas V. Girardi managed to avoid the tripwires that alert the California State Bar to misconduct. But he didn’t entirely escape scrutiny. As cases against him mounted, he also outmaneuvered enforcement officials, exposing the fact that they were ill-equipped to investigate complex financial fraud. This is the second in a series of stories examining Girardi and the system and culture that enabled him.

