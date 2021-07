By Brandon Lowrey |

State legislators are threatening the State Bar of California’s funding for next year, demanding answers as to why it failed for decades to stop famed lawyer Thomas V. Girardi as he allegedly stole from his clients. But the move has prompted the bar to place some of the blame on lawmakers’ unwillingness to increase its funding. This is the third story in our series examining Girardi and the system and culture that enabled him.

Want to read this article? Try Law360 FREE for seven days