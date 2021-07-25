Stroock Pro Bono Head On Firms Confronting Legal Aid Crisis

By Justin Wise |

Kerry Cooperman

During the pandemic, the demand for free legal services skyrocketed. What is your sense on how law firms responded to this crisis?

As it relates to housing, concerns are mounting about a possible eviction crisis with a moratorium possibly being lifted soon. Is the firm doing anything in that area to prepare for it?

What are some cases that you think are indicative of the firm's pro bono work of the past year?

Stroock also signed onto the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance in June 2020. It's been over a year since that was formed, what has the firm done as part of that initiative?

Do you have any goals for this program and how many hours the firm is dedicating to pro bono?