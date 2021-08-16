Law360 (August 16, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- (iStock.com/fizkes) The 2021 Diversity Snapshot shows a legal industry that has stayed committed to increasing minority representation among its ranks, but the pace of progress continues to grow incrementally as minority attorneys lag behind their white peers in promotions and outpace them in attrition. Amid a national reckoning on racial injustice and a pandemic that has shifted work dynamics for more than a year, law firms have made renewed pledges to devote themselves to improving diversity and inclusion. They have launched new initiatives, invested in boosting the pipeline for attorneys of color, and stepped up the hiring and promotion of diversity...

