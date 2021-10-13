Jessica Simpson Can Bid For Control Of Her Fashion Line

By Hailey Konnath (October 13, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal bankruptcy judge has given pop star Jessica Simpson the green light to put in a bid in the hopes of controlling the clothing line that bears her name from bankrupt Sequential Brands Group Inc., according to an order issued Wednesday. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey signed off on a purchase agreement under which, if the bid prevails, Simpson would acquire Sequential Brand's majority stake in With You Inc., which, prior to the deal, owned the Jessica Simpson brand jointly with the singer. The judge also agreed to designate Simpson as the stalking horse bidder in Sequential Brand's Chapter 11 case, noting...

