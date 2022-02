By Jack Queen |

Locked in a five-year suit with a creditor, exiled Chinese billionaire and Steve Bannon associate Miles Kwok was hit with a $134 million contempt charge Wednesday for refusing to bring a superyacht he controls back to New York waters. A judge called it Kwok's latest "evasive and contemptuous" act as he allegedly seeks to shield his assets with a web of shell companies.

