Fla. Payday Lender To Pay $39M In SEC Investment Fraud Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 30, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge entered final judgment in favor of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after a Miami payday loan company agreed to pay more than $39 million to resolve claims it fraudulently raised $66 million from more than 500 investors. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom signed off on three judgments Wednesday: two for Sky Group USA LLC and CEO Efrain Betancourt Jr. — whom the SEC claims misappropriated the funds to finance a lavish lifestyle and perpetuate a Ponzi-like scheme — and one for a relief defendant under Betancourt's control. Sky Group and its CEO haven't admitted any wrongdoing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS