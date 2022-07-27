Tax Expert Taps SRA Over Osborne Clarke Libel Letters

By Aebra Coe (July 27, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The former head of Clifford Chance's tax practice has reached out to the Solicitors Regulation Authority requesting an update to its SLAPP guidance after he received a series of letters from international law firm Osborne Clarke regarding his blog posts on a powerful firm client. Former Clifford Chance tax partner Dan Neidle, who now writes about tax law at Tax Policy Associates Ltd., sent a letter Monday to the SRA after his blogs on potential tax avoidance by Osborne Clarke client Nadhim Zahawi, U.K.'s Chancellor of the Exchequer, elicited letters from the law firm that were labeled confidential and appeared to...

