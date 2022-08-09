Chancery Urged To Deny Fee Bid In Nextdoor SPAC Deal Suit

By Rose Krebs (August 9, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company that merged with social networking app Nextdoor is urging the Delaware Chancery Court to deny a $1.25 million attorneys' fee bid by an investor in a now mooted suit, arguing no more than $225,000 should be awarded. In a brief filed Friday, SPAC Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and its directors argued that investor plaintiff Evan Umbright's attorneys' fee and expense bid is excessive and should be rejected. "Plaintiff now overreaches by seeking $1.25 million in attorneys' fees for doing little more than filing a claim that is not supported by a plain reading of the...

