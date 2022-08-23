Garfunkel Wild Adds Health Care Partner In New Florida Shop

By Madison Arnold (August 23, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- New York-based health care law firm Garfunkel Wild PA has bolstered its Florida presence with the addition of a partner from the Florida Healthcare Law Firm with more than 30 years of experience. On Tuesday, Garfunkel Wild announced the addition of Susan St. John to its office in Fort Lauderdale, which opened last fall. She is experienced with health care, transactional, tax, litigation and regulatory matters, which will help Garfunkel Wild provide "practical, cutting-edge" advice to the industry, the firm said. St. John has helped clients with business planning, tax law, compliance, mergers and acquisitions and commercial transactions. Those clients include...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS