Alex Jones' Billion-Dollar Penance, Puerto Rico Prunes Debt

By Vince Sullivan (October 14, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' podcast company is headed toward Chapter 11 mediation after a $965 million defamation damages judgment, Puerto Rico takes another step in restructuring the island's public debt, and the U.S. Supreme Court remanded issues over an increase in trustee fees to the Second Circuit. This is the week in bankruptcy....

