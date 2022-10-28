Quinn Emanuel Latest Law Firm To Part Ways With Ye

By Aebra Coe (October 28, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP is the latest law firm to drop Ye as a client this week, a firm leader confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Friday, after antisemitic comments from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West prompted widespread backlash....

