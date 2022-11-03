Study Claims Diagnostics Innovation Isn't Tied To Investments

By Dani Kass (November 3, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- How much investor funding goes into diagnostics research and development is a poor way of judging whether U.S. Supreme Court decisions on patent eligibility have discouraged the development of new tests, since most development doesn't rely on outside funding, an R Street Institute researcher said in a new study....

